YEP Says: We back calls to take our mental health seriously

WE HAVE already taken a strong stance on the issue of mental health with our #SpeakYourMind campaign.

So we are more than happy to welcome other drives to bring this issue to the forefront.

A musician from a Leeds arts group performed on buses and at the city’s bus station to promote mental wellbeing on ‘Blue Monday’.

Art & Minds Network performer Sean T Hunter entertained passengers to highlight the effects of positive music on mental health on a day that has been dubbed the year’s most depressing date.

It was a fun way to make a serious point.

Leeds Samaritans has reminded people of the seriousness of mental illness and asked them to celebrate the day as Brew Monday, by taking time out to share a cup of tea or coffee and a chat with a friend or loved one who might be struggling to cope with their emotions.

It comes as the YEP is calling on people in Leeds to help combat the damaging stigma surround mental health.

Samaritans say difficult feelings don’t work to a calendar and external circumstances are only one part of what can makes life feel overwhelming.

We welcome the Samaritans’ call for people to open up about their feelings and take depression seriously.