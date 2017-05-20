YEP Says: Terrible sadness of quad bike case

THE tragedy which befell the community when four people died in a quad bike accident is harrowing.

Thirteen people have been jailed in connection with the tragedy which illustrates how seriously the courts regard this tragedy. But it is the comments of the families of the victims which were most powerful.

“We lost sons and daughters just entering the prime of their lives,” one said. “We lost the chance of seeing the people they would have grown into.”

That is the terrible sadness of this case. We hope that it will serve as a lesson to other road-users not to be reckless.