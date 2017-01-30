YEP Says: Symbolism of Sapphire Jubilee

THE symbolism will be striking when the Queen marks her Sapphire Jubilee next month. A deliberately low-key day out of respect for her father, King George VI, these gemstones hold special significance to Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

A symbol of love and purity, Queen Elizabeth II’s most precious and personal possessions include a glittering necklace, and matching earrings, that were a wedding gift from her father.

And while no national events are planned to mark a milestone never witnessed before in UK history, it does not preclude the country from sending its good wishes to Her Majesty.