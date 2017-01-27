YEP Says: Stars help build new Leeds United era

once a Leeds United player, always a Leeds United player.

So it should be not surprise that a number of heroes from the past have agreed to become honorary members of Leeds United Supporters Trust.

Vinnie Jones, Ian Baird, Alfie Haaland and Noel Whelan all wore the Leeds shirt with distinction at various points in the 1980s and 1990s.

And now they are flying the flag for the Whites once again.

It’s purely symbolic of course but who knows – it might inspire the club and its fans in its bid to build a new golden era.