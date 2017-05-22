YEP Says: Royal support for mental health is a welcome boost

THE support from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s #SpeakYourMind campaign is tremendous and timely.

Their Royal Highnesses have praised our mental health campaign for “vitally highlighting” the need to break down stigma in Leeds by getting people to talk openly.

If it encourages just one person to have the courage to open up about problems with their mental health, then it will haver been worth while.

Of course, it is likely to reach many more people who would otherwise keep their feelings bottled up, possibly with tragic consequences.

A spokesperson from Kensington Palace said: “The Yorkshire Evening Post’s #SpeakYourMind campaign is playing a commendable role in Leeds by challenging and breaking down the stigma that surrounds the important topic of mental health. By encouraging readers to share their personal struggles, the paper is vitally highlighting just how powerful talking openly about mental health challenges can be.

“Their Royal Highnesses applaud the fantastic work that is taking place across the country encouraging people to have open conversations with one another about their mental wellbeing.”

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves.