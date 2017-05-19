YEP Says: Pupils must go to school every day

IT is certainly worrying that Yorkshire has the highest rates in the whole country for unauthorised absences.

Whatever the reason, the only people who will ultimately suffer for lack of class time are the pupils themselves.

There are procedures in place to fine parents and, ultimately, to take them to court if they don’t ensure their children attend school.

This is a much too important issue to be ignored. Headteachers must take action against quickly and firmly against the parents of pupils absent without very good reason. It is for their children’s sake.