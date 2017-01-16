YEP Says: Pothole poser as roads crumble

MOCKED when he launched his derided ‘cones hotline’, John Major’s initiative did, in time, lead to motorway roadworks being better planned in order to keep tailbacks to a minimum. Fast forward 25 years, perhaps the same principle should be applied to potholes.

Councils like Leeds say they don’t have the money. Transport Minister and Harrogate MP Andrew Jones says they do. Yet, if drivers had a more effective means of reporting the worst potholes in return for the motoring taxes they pay, it will help to identify those routes in most urgent need of repair as the RAC highlights the scale of the damage being caused to vehicles as a result of poorly-maintained roads.