YEP Says: Our man Vinnie is a coup for Leeds

VINNIE Jones has always been such a colourful character and it’s a real coup that he will be in Leeds for the premiere of Do You Want to Win?, a feature film documenting the glory days of Leeds United from 1988 to 1992.

It’s all part of the Inaugural Leeds International Festival, which begins on Saturday at various venues around the city.

1990 AND ALL THAT! VINNIE JONES TURNS BACK THE CLOCK TO HIS LEEDS UNITED GLORY DAYS

Other highlights include live music from Rag ‘N’ Bone man and Rothwell band The Pigeon Detectives.

There’s also a tech conference and Leeds Digital Job Fair, the launch of a new reality game and a fashion show. The diverse programme will showcase the best of Leeds culture and enterprise.

If anyone needed convincing that Leeds should be successful in its Capital of Culture Bid, this programme should do it.