YEP Says: Our concern as crime hotspots in Leeds are revealed

OUR report today detailing the top 10 crime hotspots in Leeds is quite alarming.

One might expect big shops and supermarkets – where large amounts of people congregate – to be the busiest areas for police.

After all, these places do, by their very nature, attract shoppers and, sadly, shoplifters and acquisitive crime bumps up the numbers.

West Yorkshire Police did not disclose the nature of each crime, but majority that took place at the top three hotspots are believed to be thefts.

And one might expect areas such as Briggate at the heart of the city’s nightlife to feature heavily.

But to find hospitals including St James’s and Leeds General Infirmary on the list of crime hotspot areas is surprising.

At the LGI, where the city’s 24-hour A&E site is based, the bulk of crimes were alcohol-related as night-time revellers attended the hospital with injuries.

The NHS Trust which runs the hospital sites say it is not surprising they get their share of police attention.

Maybe so. But people can choose whether or not to attend nightspots and supermarkets but they obviously have very little choice about visiting A&E. It is a concern and we hope the health trust and police take measures to ensure our hospitals are safe places to be.

