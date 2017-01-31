YEP Says: More disruption for Leeds drivers

THE FACT that drivers will face months of disruption because of work to cure the wind tunnel problem in Leeds city centre is a nuisance.

Of course the work must be carried out around the Bridgewater Place skyscraper for safety’s sake but the closure of Water Lane will lead to problems for thousands of drivers for whom negotiating Leeds is already a stressful journey.

Water Lane is a key link between Holbeck and the approach to the city centre from the local motorway network. It is a pity that such work wasn’t carried out when the skyscraper was built in the first place.