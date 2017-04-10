YEP Says: Moment that will define a lifetime

Regardless of the rights and wrongs of his decision, the story of Rob Lawrie’s ill-fated attempt to smuggle a four-year-old child refugee from the Calais ‘jungle’ into Leeds cannot fail to touch the hardest of hearts.

That split-second decision to sneak little ‘Bru’ into his van had catastrophic consequences for Rob’s own personal life.

Despite everything, the carpet fitter from Guiseley says he has no regrets about his “crime of compassion”.

It is no surprise then, that Hollywood film-makers have cottoned on to the reel-life potential of this real-life story.

It was a moment of pure humanity that will now define a lifetime.