YEP Says: Message of hope for Aaron Lennon

MENTAL illness does not discriminate. People with wealth, status and youth can fall victim. We know that all too well, but if we needed more convincing, the case of Aaron Lennon is surely proof. The England international footballer, raised in Chapeltown and first spotted by Leeds United, seemed to have everything in his favour.

The fact he is now being treated for mental illness illustrates that anyone and everyone can need this help. He has had messages of support from all manner of sports people from Frank Bruno to Stan Collymore. We can add to that messages of support from us at the YEP and everyone in Leeds who wish Aaron well.