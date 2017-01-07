YEP Says: Merrion success is great for Leeds

THERE was a fear among some that with all the new shopping centres opening in Leeds, that there might not be enough trade to go round.

Trinity and Victoria Gate are great but surely their arrival would impact on longer-established centres like the Merrion Centre?

Well, fear not. Despite its glossy rivals, Merrion Centre enjoyed its busiest 12 months in its 50-year history.

And there are more plans in hand to try to ensure the success continues. These improvements are said to ‘transform the Arena Quarter offer throughout 2017’.

That’s great news for Leeds.