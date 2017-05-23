YEP Says: Lonely Planet’s boost is such welcome news

those of us who live and work in Leeds and see its attractions close up and personal on a day by day basis don’t need much convincing that this is a place well worth visiting.

It always was good but it has got better in recent years with much improved shopping and high-grade entertainment attractions drawing thousands of people here each day.

But it is fantastic that Leeds has been recognised by the highly influential Lonely Planet guide which has recognised our charms.

Don’t under-estimate the influence of the Lonely Planet publication.

It is a far-reaching and highly-respected guide whose experts carry weight with potential tourists from at home and abroad.

If they say Leeds is worth visiting, then it really is.

It means many people from around the world who would never have imagined heading to northern England will be checking out our attractions and that is publicity that is really difficult to obtain.

Let’s hope our attractions are on the ball and give a warm welcome to the many visitors who will no doubt be heading this way soon.

If we can attract them once, then who knows - we can make regular-visitors out of them.

It is brilliant that Leeds really is moving in different circles these days. Let’s hope we can all gain from it.