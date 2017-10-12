YEP Says: Leeds really does deserve to have a top-class station

IT is exciting news that Leeds’s masterplan to get a world-class gateway is about to reach the next crucial step – approval by council chiefs.

With the gathering momentum of the Northern Powerhouse under way, this major investment for Leeds Station couldn’t have come at a better time.

Leeds deserves to have a travel hub to be proud of. It is a major centre which caters for 100,000 people a day and its importance is sure to grow as the region seeks to maximise the benefits of HS2.

The masterplan sets out an ambition for the station to become a “major national landmark”, with new entrances, a new concourse, additional platforms, and new retail and leisure spaces in the surrounding area.

A new document lays out pivotal regeneration steps that would create a “destination station” for the city centre.

It would also take heed of the changes to the city by linking the South Bank with City Square and the people behind the project say it would proudly announce passengers’ arrival into Leeds that “speaks to the unique characteristics of the city”.

The plans have been drawn up by those involved with Dubai Metro and the Crossrail project in London. Let’s hope the new plans live up to the billing and that Leeds really can have a hub to be proud of.