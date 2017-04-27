YEP Says: Leeds family’s credit for accepting nurse’s apology

THE FAMILY of Raymond Stott have faced a long wait to find out the circumstances of his death in a Leeds hospital.

He died, it turns out, because he was given another patient’s medication in error.

It was a simple but tragic mistake which resulted in the 66-year-old grandfather of 16 from Beeston suffering an allergic reaction.

He died despite attempts by staff to save him.

The hospital and the staff member responsible – who has since been sacked – deserve credit for their honesty in this tragic case.

It was a simple mistake but the consequences are awful for this family.

It is Mr Stott’s family who deserve the most credit.

Speaking after the inquest his four children Jennipher, 30, Jacqueline, 43, Brian, 36, and Christopher, 33, said: “Our dad would have taken an apology and forgiven her.

“We thank her for her apology.”

The hospital says it has learned lessons.

A detailed investigation was carried out by the trust following Mr Stott’s death which identified lessons to be learned and they have changed their practice as a result. We hope they have indeed learned from this error and that no other family should ever lose a relative in such circumstances, even though this will be scant consolation for Mr Stott’s relatives.