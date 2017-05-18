YEP Says: Jo Cox events are tapping into the mood of country

the outpouring of support for events in memory of Jo Cox illustrate the shock which was caused by the murder of the MP, not only in Batley and Spen but throughout the country.

People want to ensure that when we think of Mrs Cox, we think not of her senseless and brutal murder in Birstall but of positive events held in her name across the nation.

Jo’s widower Brendan says he is “amazed and humbled” by the support people have shown for the UK-wide community event he is planning to mark the anniversary of her death.

The Great Get Together will take place around the country on June 16-18 with events including street parties, barbecues, picnics, coffee mornings and tea parties.

Yesterday Mr Cox met Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and representatives of all the main parties during a visit to the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

He also took part in a roundtable with charities and other third sector organisations which are helping to organise some of the get-togethers.

Mr Cox said: “I think the huge response is because we’re tapping into the mood of the country.

“A desire for unity and togetherness rather than the divisiveness of politics and the public debate in recent years.”

We could not agree more.