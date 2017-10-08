YEP Says: Fairytale ending for two of Leeds Rhinos’ greats

IT IS difficult to imagine Leeds Rhinos without Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow.

The long-serving duo have been two of the greatest servants in the club – and indeed rugby league’s – history and signed off in glorious fashion when Rhinos beat Castleford Tigers in the Super League Grand Final.

It was a fairytale ending for Leeds lad McGuire who is joining Hull KR next year. He was a unanimous winner of the man of the match award, scoring two tries, creating another and kicking a pair of drop goals.

Burrow, who is from Castleford, will join Rhinos’ backroom staff and is to work with the club’s next generation of youngsters. They could not have a finer role model.

A special mention must also go to Stevie Ward who played the full game just eight days after suffering a dislocated shoulder. He will surely be at the front of coach Brian McDermott’s mind when it comes to choosing Rhinos’ next captain.

Little more than a year ago Rhinos were in danger of relegation. The club kept faith with McDermott and his players and have been magnificently rewarded. Once again, the organisation is a credit to the city.

Spare a thought for Tigers who have had an outstanding season, but failed to perform on the big day. They have made great strides and will bounce back.