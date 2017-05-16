YEP Says: Counting down to World Triathlon spectacular in Leeds

there is only a month to go to the World Triathlon spectacular in Leeds.

The support for such events in the city has grown enormously in recent years, thanks to the success of the Brownlee brothers.

Olympic triathlete Jonny Brownlee described Leeds as the “best triathlon city in the whole world” as he recently opened a new £5m elite training centre and cycle circuit named in the brothers’ honour.

Excitement is mounting.

We know that the sporting fans of Leeds and Yorkshire – who gave the Tour de Yorkshire such a rousing welcome – will be out in force for the triathlon.