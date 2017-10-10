YEP Says: Burberry news is a welcome boost for Leeds

IT welcome news that Burberry has opened its new office in Queen Street in Leeds.

And it is even better news that there will be 400 staff there, 100 more than was originally envisaged. One hundreds jobs of any kind are important, but they are all the more valuable because they belong to a go-ahead successful brand. The people who work for Burberry must be proud of the company just as Leeds is proud to host the office.

Burberry says the ‘choice of Leeds underlines our belief in the strong talent available in the North of England and we see it as an attractive destination for our business’. Great news.