YEP Says: Before the party a time for pause and reflection

Time seems to move a lot more quickly in the run up to Christmas, while, at the same time, the ‘to do’ lists get longer and tempers grow shorter.

A most wonderful time of year it is, when the race to the finish line grows ever more manic and the wallet empties faster than water through a sieve.

But there will come a point today when it’s done.

When we’re all as ready as we’ll ever be and there’s a kind of ‘pause’, almost a holding of breath, before the festivities of Christmas Day begin in earnest.

And perhaps it is at that point, when the jingle tills have coppered up, the shops have shut and the front door is locked, that the true spirit of Christmas can filter its way through.

Surely the night before Christmas is the time for counting one’s blessings, for appreciating one’s family and friends, and for remembering those who will not be cosy, comfortable and cared-for this night.

For remembering those who find no comfort and joy at Christmas; those whose hearts are broken by grief, loneliness or depression; for those whose sadness is only amplified by the fake jollity of a tv advert or some other family’s gleeful social media post.

For being thankful for all of those who will bring warmth, light and love to the lives of others, especially those in need, and to those people who will be working their socks off, regardless of the importance of the date, keeping all of us safe while Santa sweeps the skies on his sleigh.

Perhaps one present we can all give this day, is a knock on a neighbour’s door, a ‘hello’, a card, and maybe a little gift. It doesn’t need to be much, but it might mean the world to someone.

For our part, we would like to say thank you to all our readers for their support, loyalty and friendship over the past 12 months.

In particular we’d like to give a special thanks to those whose acts of kindness mean vulnerable children in West Yorkshire will have presents to open tomorrow thanks to our

Mission Christmas appeal. Your generosity means more than words can say.

A heartfelt Merry Christmas to all our readers and wishing you a happy and healthy New Year.

Nicola Furbisher, Editor

