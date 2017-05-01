YEP Says: Barbara’s such an inspiration at 87

AT 87, Barbara Steel is an inspiration to others. Rather than putting her feet up, she would rather man the counter at The Grove Bookshop in Ilkley.

Retirement? She would rather keep busy. The grandmother-of-five was already near official retirement age when she was taken on and she enjoys the work.

In fact, she says it keeps her fit and many of the customers have become friends. A particular pal was the American author Bill Bryson, who visited the literature festival.

The shop’s current manager, Mike Sansbury, said: “Barbara has got more energy than the rest us put together.”