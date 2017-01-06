YEP Says: Backing by Asda is most welcome

CREDIT where credit is due. With supermarkets frequently accused of putting profits before principle, it would be churlish not to acknowledge Leeds-based Asda and its support for the #hellomynameis campaign pioneered by Leeds doctor Kate Granger before her untimely death from cancer.

Its new range of gnomes are being used to promote the late doctor’s initiative which, based on her own experiences, compelled medical staff to introduce themselves to patients at the outset of their consultation and treatment.

It all helps to ensure that Dr Granger’s legacy continues.