YEP Says: A quarter of the way to making Maggie’s happen!

It was always going to be a huge ask – and yet we were absolutely confident that our readers would stand up to be counted.

Just eight months on from the launch of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s ‘A Million For Maggie’s’ fundraising appeal, we’re a quarter of the way there.

And that is thanks to you, our dear and loyal readers, who know just what this campaign will achieve once it reaches its £1m target – and the lives it will change for the better.

We’re working with you to get the funds to create a Maggie’s Centre at St James’s Hospital in Leeds.

Maggie’s, a national charity, runs a network of centres across the country offering free practical, emotional and social support to people with cancer and their family and friends.

It is expected that around 30,000 people a year will visit the Maggie’s centre in Leeds, which will be located opposite the Leeds Cancer Centre.

Your generous support in getting us this far in such a short period of time is overwhelming – and we know, that with your continued support, we’ll get all the way to £1m.

People have organised fundraising events, given donations and taken on charity challenges to help reach the milestone amount – and we’re humbled by your efforts.

No-one is unaffected by cancer. Everyone has been touched by this dreadful disease in some way – and Maggie’s exists to show sufferers and their families and friends, that no matter the diagnosis, life goes on and can be lived happily and fully.

Acclaimed architect Thomas Heatherwick, who designed the iconic cauldron at the 2012 Olympics, has drawn up plans for the eye-catching building which is due to be built next to the Bexley Wing car-park.

We echo Maggie’s chief executive Laura Lee who says: “We are extremely grateful to the YEP for supporting this campaign and to everyone who has offered support so far.”

And we join her in thanking those who have shared their very personal stories about how they have been affected by cancer - stories which have played such a huge part in helping us to raise awareness of the need for Maggie’s in Yorkshire.”

Thank you, dear readers. With your help, together we can bring this vital new service to anyone affected by cancer in Yorkshire.

Nicola Furbisher, Editor