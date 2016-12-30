YEP readers help Leeds cancer charity reach key milestone in £1m fundraiser

A Yorkshire Evening Post campaign raising £1m to bring an innovative cancer support centre to the region is a quarter of the way there.

Readers have been thanked for embracing the A Million For Maggie’s fundraising appeal, which was launched in April.

The campaign has already collected a massive £250,000 towards the creation of a Maggie’s centre at St James’s Hospital in Leeds, which will offer free support to people with cancer and their family and friends.

Now supporters have been urged to continue to back the fundraising.

Maggie’s chief executive Laura Lee: “With your help, together we can bring this vital new service to anyone affected by cancer in Yorkshire.”