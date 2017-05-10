YEP Facebook Live: Nicola Adams urges Leeds to get behind city’s fighters ahead of bout

Double Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams OBE has urged the people of Leeds to get behind the city’s fighters ahead of a stellar night of boxing at the First Direct Arena.

Adams will compete in her second professional bout on Saturday when she takes on Maryan Salazar.

It comes a month after she beat Virginia Carcamo on points at Manchester Arena in her professional debut.

Adams was back in her home city today for a public workout at Trinity Leeds alongside local boxing hero Josh Warrington, who will top the card as he defends his WBC International Featherweight belt against Kiko Martinez.

Speaking to the YEP, Adams said she was excited at the prospect of fighting on home turf this weekend.

“It’s going to be the first time I’ve been in Leeds since I was an amateur at 13 years old,” she said.

Crowds gather to watch the sparring session. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“The fans can expect a very exciting match. I’m going to be putting on a great display.

“I’m going to make sure the crowd is roaring and Salazar is going to feel intimidated when she gets in the ring with me.”

Adams, who now fights under the name The Lioness, spent time posing for pictures with fans before sparring with a trainer in front of the growing crowds at the shopping centre.

