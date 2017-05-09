YEP facebook live: Leeds folk rock singer songwriter Hollie Haines

Enjoy this facebook live performance from Leeds based singer-songwriter Hollie Haines.

The 21-year-old hails from Cambridge but has lived in the city for the last three years while attending Leeds College of Music and has developed a unique blend of folk and rock music in her work.

Her four song set at Park Square in the city centre included tracks from her debut EP The Walls I Built.

The EP is due to be launched at Hyde Park Book Club in Leeds on Friday, May 26 (8pm) along with support from Tamzene and Sam Wilde.