YEP Facebook Live: Leeds boxing hero Josh Warrington prepared for tough fight against Kiko Martinez

Boxing fans in Leeds got a taste of what is to come this weekend when two of the city’s best loved sporting heroes compete on home turf.

WBC International Featherweight champion Josh Warrington and double Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams OBE took part in a series of public workouts at Trinity Leeds this evening as they each prepare to fight at Leeds Direct Arena on Saturday night.

Warrington, 26, will be topping the card as he defends his international belt against former IBF world champion Kiko Martinez.

The bout marks a return to the ring for Warrington following a 10-month lay-off.

Speaking to the YEP, he said: “It feels good to be back out. I’ve been training for this fight for a good four or five months now so we’re back in the game.

“It’s going to be a very tough fight. I’ve been in with fighters who’ve challenged for world titles, but this guy has been a champion. He knows what it’s like to be top of the world.

Nicola Adams and Josh Warrington are counting down to a night of stellar boxing at Leeds First Direct Arena. Picture: Tony Johnson

“He knows that if he beats me then he’s straight back into that mix. He’s had plenty of time to prepare.

“I’m expecting a tough fight but I’ve been talking about getting onto the world stage for a long time now and I’ve prepared well for it.”

Warrington went on to echo a call made by Adams for people in Leeds to get behind them on fight night.

He said: “As always if you’re coming down, make plenty of noise. Thank you for the support.

Josh Warrington puts on a display for fans at Trinity Leeds. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“And if you’re watching at home, I appreciate your support.”

WATCH: See footage of Warrington’s public workout and a Facebook Live interview with Adams on our Facebook page



YEP Facebook Live: Nicola Adams urges Leeds to get behind city’s fighters ahead of bout