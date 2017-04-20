YEP facebook live: Leeds-based singer songwriter Cara Hammond

Check out this facebook live performance from Leeds-based singer songwriter Cara Hammond.

The Leeds College of Music student performed four songs at Park Square in the heart of Leeds.

The set includes three of her own songs and a cover of Black and Gold by Sam Sparro.

Cara, who hails from Wrexham in north Leeds, feels her song writing has developed substantially in her time in Leeds.

“I’m quite an honest writer, I write about what’s happened to me or people around me, that’s always been how I write, but what I write about has definitely changed and how I write it is probably a lot more different because I’m doing a composition course, that’s really honed my craft of writing.”