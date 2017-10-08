Wristband challenge to get Leeds children active

Primary schools across Leeds are launching a new wristband challenge to encourage pupils to get involved in more sport and exercise.

The Physical Activity Wristband scheme - in partnership with Leeds Beckett University and Leeds Active Schools - is aimed at meeting new government recommendations for schools to provide 30 minutes of physical activity for children per day.

Youngster will be able to earn bronze, silver and gold wristbands for reaching the half hour targets on a daily basis over a set amount of time.

The activities will include walking, active play, cycling and sports.

As well as increasing activity levels during the week, the scheme aims to get pupils to change their habits and improve their fitness and wellbeing.

The initiative – which will launch at 150 primary schools across Leeds before October half-term – has been developed by Paul Ogilvie, a senior PE consultant at Leeds Beckett University, in consultation with young people, teachers and PE experts. He said: “Too many young people now have lifestyles that include daily long car journeys, technology that encourages sedentary behaviour, and poor dietary habits that can contribute to poor health and fitness levels.

It is hoped that our ‘ 30:30 Physical Activity Wristband’ offer will motivate young people to make choices that increase their activity levels.

“We hope that young people will wear their wristbands with pride and that this will be recognisable across the city.

“We are looking forward to pupils and families learning about our offer and changing their daily physical activity habits.”