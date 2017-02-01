Wrestling plan for former Leeds car park

plans to turn a former Leeds car park into an entertainment venue hosting boxing, wrestling, plays and live music have been submitted to Leeds council licensing bosses.

However there have been objections on the grounds of potential noise nuisance to people living in the vicinity of Globe Road.

A report to the panel said that although the site is predominantly surrounded by office buildings, people in flats on the junction of Marshall Street and Water Lane are often affected by noise nuisance and the fear is that “the problem could be exacerbated” by a round the clock venue, which the applicant wants to open until 6am.

