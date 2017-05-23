Wrenthorpe couple badly hurt in Manchester Arena terrorist attack

A couple from Wrenthorpe were badly hurt in last night’s terrorist attack, it has emerged.

Susan and Nigel Hilditch were just yards from the explosion that ripped through the foyer of the Manchester Arena.

Both in their fifties, the pair were hit by flying shrapnel when a suspected suicide bomber blew himself up as the concert by singer Ariana Grande came to an end.

They had been waiting for their daughter Emily when the bomb detonated.

Susan’s brother, Geoff Ellis, said: “I didn’t know they were there last night until Susan rang me this morning.

“I was calm when I first heard but went into shock, I couldn’t believe it, I know that some people were not so lucky.

“Nigel dashed out of the building but then realised he had something sticking out of his leg and collapsed on a car bonnet.

“Apparently he and Susan both had injuries to their legs.”

Emily had become separated from her parents and was not reunited until this morning as thousands of revellers quickly tried to flee the carnage.

Mr Ellis added: “I can only imagine what they all went through.”

Susan and Nigel remain in hospital and Mr Ellis understands they may be waiting for surgery.

The death toll from last night’s attack stands at 22, including children, with 59 injured.

It is understood that Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack.