Wrap Up for Winter: Clothes are donated to Leeds homeless

The Wrap Up for Winter campaign for the city’s homeless is well underway.

More than 40 bags’ worth of coats, jumpers, hats, scarves, and gloves has been donated to the cause.

The initiative was the combined effort of Leeds and Yorkshire Housing Association, Connect Housing, Yorkshire Housing, and Leeds City Council.

The organisations collected donations of warm clothing from their staff and customers. The clothing haul was handed over to charities St George’s Crypt, St Anne’s Resource Centre, CGL Street Outreach Service, and Emmaus, at an event at Leeds Civic Hall on January 20. The charities will distribute the items to homeless and vulnerable individuals in the city.

Louise Venton, community co-ordinator at Leeds and Yorkshire Housing Association, was involved with starting the initiative. She said: “The number of donations we received really exceeded our expectations. Our customers and staff have been so generous. It’s great to know these clothes will help people stay warm this winter.”

The campaign is aimed to help those who are vulnerable, homeless, or in fuel poverty. Staying warmer can reduce the risk of developing illnesses such as flu or pneumonia.

Lesley Howard, project manager at CGL said: “We work closely with St George’s Crypt and St Anne’s Resource Centre who provide shower facilities for people who are homeless or rough sleeping. Having donations of clean warm clothes to hand out to our service users can make all the difference to someone’s wellbeing and their self-esteem.”

Coun Debra Coupar, executive member for communities, said: “We would urge anyone who fears being made homeless or has nowhere to stay, to please contact us as soon as possible.”