Work underway on plans to reduce flood risk in historic Leeds market town

Residents and businesses in Otley have met with council and environment bosses to find out about plans to reduce the risk of flooding.

The historic market town flooded three times between November and December 2015 which affected 74 properties.

In the Autumn Statement last year, the Government announced £2m to invest in a scheme to reduce the risk of flooding. The scheme is being led by Leeds City Council which is working closely with the Environment Agency and townfolk had a chance to meet the team at a drop-in event this week. Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake said: “We are firmly committed to taking a whole catchment and citywide approach to flood prevention in Leeds, which is why the plans for the Otley Flood Alleviation Scheme are so important to help provide confidence and reassurance to our communities who currently live in areas of flood risk.”

The Otley Flood Alleviation Scheme will include the entire River Wharfe catchment area, with a combination of natural process and engineered options to help slow the flow and catch water.