Work starts on ‘coastal’ feature at Leeds stately home

initial Work has started on a new ‘Coastal Zone’ centepiece at Lotherton Hall.

Leeds City Council has signed off the latest £230,000 cash injection to support the £1.2m overall wildlife project.

It is hoped the attraction will be completed by the end of June. The ambitious project involves the creation of a brand new set of enclosures for penguins, flamingos and other birds. The penguin pool will include above and below ground viewing areas for visitors.

A new council report confirming the start of work says the million-pound s investment will “act as a catalyst” to boost visitor numbers by 72,000 a year, a 40 per cent increase.

Announcing the project earlier, Leeds City Council leader Judith Blake said: “Lotherton is part of the fabric of Leeds. By investing in its future now, we can ensure it remains a place that thousands of families and visitors from Leeds and beyond can come and enjoy for many years.”