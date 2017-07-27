Work starts on 157 new homes scheme in Castleford

BUILDING work has got under way on the first phase of a new development of 560 new homes in Castleford.

Keepmoat Homes has started construction of 157 houses and apartments in a £22m scheme at Micklefields off Premier Way.

Land owners Harworth Group plc selected the developer to begin the first phase of its Flass Lane development of the 560 new homes.

The first phase is due to be completed by December 2020. A new family pub and up to 50,000 sq ft of commercial units are planned.

Dan Crew of Keepmoat Homes, said: “It was great to have all partners come together and celebrate us breaking ground. These much-needed new homes will extend the options available for people in Castleford on all rungs of the property ladder.”