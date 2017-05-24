Work starting on new housing development on former Leeds pub site

Work is beginning on a new council housing development on a former pub site in east Leeds.

The scheme will see a total of 22 two-bedroom semi-detached houses being built on land at Stanks Lane South in Swarcliffe that was formerly occupied by the Whinmoor pub.

It is one of three connected projects being managed by Leeds City Council with development partner Kier Construction.

Work is already under way on the other two housing schemes, at Garnet Grove in Beeston and Boadlea Street in Bramley.

A completion date of August next year has been set for the Stanks Lane South project.

The council’s executive member for communities, Coun Debra Coupar, said: “This is another example of where we are transforming what was an eyesore site into housing – something which is much needed locally.

“It is great news that work is to start imminently in providing these new council homes for rent. Along with the two associated schemes in Bramley and Beeston, I look forward to seeing these new developments take shape.”

The Whinmoor pub closed several years ago and was added to a city-wide list of “derelict and nuisance” properties before it was demolished in 2014.

Kier Construction operations director Jon Rukin said: “We’re pleased to be working with Leeds City Council to bring this brownfield site back into use and provide much-needed affordable housing across the city with our linked schemes in Swarcliffe, Beeston and Bramley.

“We’ve designed the homes with space and sustainability in mind to meet the needs of the community now and in future.”