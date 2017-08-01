Work on ‘innovative’ Leeds City College campus gets underway

WORK ON a £57m college campus in the heart of the cultural quarter has officially begun.

A ground-breaking ceremony was held at the site of the Leeds City College campus in Quarry Hill yesterday. It will take two years to build the new centre, which house the college’s Creative and Digital Arts and Health and Social Sciences departments. It has been part-funded by a £33.4m grant from the Leeds City Region Local Growth Deal. Work is expected to be complete ready for the 2019/2020 academic year.

Designed by Ellis Williams Architects, the new development at Eastgate will sit alongside Leeds College of Music, West Yorkshire Playhouse and the Northern Ballet Theatre, which was built by the same contractor, Wates, in 2010.

Director of Capital Projects at the college, Louise Child, said the scheme would “further rejuvenation of a vibrant part of Leeds.”

She said: “This innovative campus will provide students with a contemporary learning environment that highlights our commitment to meeting the needs of the local economy.”

Roger Marsh, chairman of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP), which administers the Local Growth Deal, said its investment was “testimony to a commitment to produce a workforce of tomorrow” that will help the city compete on the international stage.

He added: “The College’s ambitions for Quarry Hill match those of the LEP – to be bold, to be brave, and to make a real and tangible difference to the region.”

Leeds Council leader, Coun Judith Blake, said: “In the past three years, Leeds’ economy has grown faster than that of London despite a continued challenging economic environment. The new campus will help ensure this upwards trend is long-term.”