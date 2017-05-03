Woodrow inspired by walks in Leeds

An art gallery is showcasing a major exhibition of work by an artist who was inspired by his walks in North Leeds.

108 Fine Art Gallery in Harrogate is running the ‘Reflections’ exhibition of paintings, drawings, collage and sculpture by Joash Woodrow from May 15.

The display will trace the development of Woodrow’s life through his own work.

A gallery spokesman said: “In the creation of his art works Joash would often use scraps of material and board found on his walks around North Leeds. In his collage pictures he would frequently incorporate torn pieces of musical scores to represent buildings, animals and landscapes.”