Women threatened with hammers in Leeds petrol station robbery

Four masked men threatened female members of staff with hammers and metal bars during a terrifying robbery at a petrol station.

The raid happened on the Morrisons forecourt at the Penny Hill Centre in Hunslet at 10.50pm on Thursday night.

The gang stole cash from a safe and the tills as well as cigarettes.

Nobody was injured and the men fled in a small car which is believed to be blue or purple.

Detective Inspector Dave Roberts, of Leeds District CID, said: "This was obviously a very frightening experience for the members of staff involved and we are carrying out extensive enquiries in an effort to identify the suspects.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone who saw the small blue or purple car they used, either leaving the scene or in the area in the time leading up to the robbery."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime number 13170225306 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.