Women march against Donald Trump in Leeds city centre

Hundreds of women have packed into Leeds city centre today to march in protest against new US President Donald Trump.

Marches are planned to go ahead as part of a global campaign in Leeds, York, Shipley and London throughout the day.

In Leeds up to 1,000 women are expected to march through the city centre in protest against President Trump.

Crowds are already gathering in numbers in Briggate.

The women are protesting to show support on the same day as the anti-Trump Women's March in Washington DC.

Cat Crossley, co-leader of the Leeds branch of the Women's Equality Party, will be among an expected 400 women to march through Shipley from noon until 2pm today as part of the international protests.

She said: "I'm concerned that having somebody in such a position of power, constantly taking misogynistic, homophobic and racist views is damaging because it normalises those views which are detrimental and anti-progress.

"Donald Trump is going to roll back the years where we have made progress.

"I'm going to this march because I think it's time that we globally show resistance to this."

The march in Shipley, organised by the Shipley Feminist Zealots, starts in Market Square.