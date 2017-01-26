Woman subjected to terrifying car robbery in Leeds

A businesswoman had a terrifying experience when she was pounced on by armed robbers at the wheel of her car.

The 40-year-old was forced to stop by a small silver car, which pulled alongside her and boxed her in on Broom Grove, Middleton, around 11.30pm last night.

Two men armed with baseball bats got out, opened driver and passenger doors and banged on her car demanding money.

They then opened the rear door and stole a large amount of cash before driving off towards Broom Place.

Police believe she was deliberately targeted.

Detective Constable Jonathan Oates, of Leeds District Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: “The victim was left understandably very distressed by what happened and we are currently carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the men involved.

“We believe the victim has been targeted and would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw the silver car in the area either leaving the scene or in the time leading up to the robbery.”

The driver was black, aged in his early twenties, slim and 5ft 9ins to 5ft 11ins. He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit, a hat or hood and possibly gloves.

The car was possibly a 2000-plate Vauxhall Corsa.