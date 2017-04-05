Woman reported missing from Leeds

Police are appealing for information to trace a woman reported missing from the Micklefield area of Leeds.

Leeds District CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Svitlana Krasnoselska, 40, who was last seen in Micklefield at about 5am on Monday 3 April.

Svitlana, who was originally from Ukraine, is described as of medium build with dark shoulder length hair and is believed to be wearing a black coat with a fur hood.

She was carrying a black handbag with metal circle detailing.

Detective Sergeant Al Burns of Leeds District CID, said: “We are concerned for Svitlana’s welfare and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her or know her whereabouts to contact us on 101 and quote log reference 716 of the 5th of April 2017.”