Woman quizzed on suspicion of murder

A woman arrested over the death of a Doncaster man was held on suspicion of murder.

The 61-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday following the discovery of the body of a 56-year-old man in a house in Winnipeg Road, Bentley.

She has since been released with no further action to be taken.

A post mortem examination of the man's body proved inconclusive.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "A post mortem examination carried out has proved inconclusive in establishing the exact cause of death and further toxicology tests are now being undertaken.

"A 61-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death. She has now been released with no further action."