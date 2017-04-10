Woman in viral EDL photo says she stepped in to help Muslim woman wearing headscarf

A young woman pictured smiling during scuffles at an English Defence League rally has said she stepped in to help a Muslim woman wearing a headscarf.

The image of Saffiyah Khan remaining calm as she came face to face with EDL leader Ian Crossland went viral on social media and has attracted messages of support from around the world.

An English Defence League (EDL) protester clashes with Saffiyah Khan during a demonstration in Birmingham on Saturday Police made three arrests during the rally in Birmingham's Centenary Square on Saturday after being forced to form cordons to keep EDL supporters and counter-protesters apart.

British soldier 'unjustified' in killing 15-year-old

A British soldier who killed a "totally innocent" teenager when he fired close to a crowd of youths was unjustified in discharging the fatal round, a coroner has ruled.

Manus Deery, 15, was killed as he stood in an archway near a chip shop in Londonderry socialising with friends in May 1972.

The family of the teenager shot dead by the Army more than 40 years heard that his killing was unjustified His sister Helen said her family's campaign for a new inquest had been vindicated by the coroner's ruling. "We always knew Manus was innocent," she said.

The teenager, who had just started his first job two weeks before he died, was struck in the head by fragments of a bullet that ricocheted off a wall. It was fired by a soldier from a fortified observation sanger high above the Bogside area on Derry's historic city walls. Coroner Mr Justice Adrian Colton, who presided over a fresh inquest into one of the most contentious deaths of the Troubles, rejected the soldier's claim that he fired at a gunman.

During a time when IRA sniper attacks on the Army were commonplace, Private William Glasgow, now deceased, insisted he had fired on a man armed with a rifle, but missed and hit the wall.

Parents asked to stump up cash to plug school funding gaps

Parents are being asked to pay for textbooks, art materials and to buy tickets for school plays and sports events, as schools attempt to plug funding gaps, a survey suggests.

It also indicates around one in six are asking mums and dads for cash to help with the running of their child's school.

