Woman dies after Yorkshire collision

A woman has died after a collision in North Yorkshire today (Sunday).

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident at about 12.25pm in Stokesley.

It happened on Bridge Road and involved a grey Vauxhall Astra car and a female pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 63-year-old woman from the Hartlepool area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Call 101, select option two, and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Mark Mullins in the Major Collision Investigation Team, or email mark.mullins@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote incident number 12170055529.