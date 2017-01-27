Woman cut free by firefighters after Leeds crash

A woman was cut free from her car by firefighters in Leeds today.

It came after the car was involved in a collision with an HGV on Boston Road, Wetherby.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with possible leg and pelvic injuries.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service sent three rapid response vehicles, an ambulance and hazardous area response team to the scene.

Fire engines from Garforth and Moortown also attended the scene at 10.19am.