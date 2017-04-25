Winning collaboration between city’s art students and hotel

A new city centre hotel has partnered with Leeds College of Art to support emerging talent in the region and to add to its Yorkshire themed décor.

Prior to opening earlier this month, ibis Styles Leeds City Centre Arena asked students to produce a piece of art which conveys how they see and feel about Yorkshire with a view to it being displayed in the hotel.

Submissons made reference to iconic buildings such as the Leeds Town Hall, Kirkgate Market, First Direct Arena, Hyde Park Picture House and The Corn Exchange, fast-paced city living, the growing music scene and even the traditional symbol of Leeds, the owl.

The chosen winner was Ellie Chappell, studying for a BA (Hons) in Illustration. Her work will sit in the hotel entrance to greet guests and visitors.

She said: “The competition has been a great opportunity to gain experience working for a large company and has given me a lot more confidence, as well as exposure for my work”.

Edward Ziff, from Town Centre Securities (TCS), owners of the hotel, said: “Ellie’s work really captured the essence of the overall theme for the hotel, we particularly liked how she demonstrated the Arena Quarter and the vibrancy of Leeds.”