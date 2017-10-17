Win VIP tickets to Leeds United v Derby County this Halloween

Have your say

Leeds United fans can seal a treat of a prize by securing the best seats in Elland Road thanks to Utilita, Britain’s fastest-growing independent energy supplier.

Your Yorkshire Evening Post has joined with the Whites’ official energy partner Utilita to offer readers the chance of a fanstastic day out at the club.

Leeds United v Ipswich Town.Pierre-Michel Lasogga celebrates his goal.23rd September 2017 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

The prize offers two hospitality tickets in the Eddie Gray suite, buffet food, £25 to spend behind the bar per person and seats in the Upper East Stand, as well as half-time and end of match entertainment from club legends.

To be in with a chance of winning these seats for the game against Derby County on Tuesday, October 31 all you have to do is answer the question below and email your entry to yep.newsdesk@ypn.co.uk using the subject ‘Leeds v Derby competiton’.

The winner will be notified by Utilita and tickets will be available for collection at the club on the day of the match.

It follows on from a competition in which Utilita gave away a similar prize for the Whites’ clash with Reading.

Despite a 1-0 loss against Jaap Stam’s men, prize winner Stephen Watson would urge fans to get entering to enjoy a day of luxury.

“I really enjoyed the day,” said the 64-year-old United fan from Whitkirk.

“I enjoyed being able to go and relax before a game and just take my seat without any pushing or shoving.

“The seating was comfortable and the food was really lovely.

“It was a great day, apart from the result!”

Question: Which man has managed both Leeds United and Derby County?

The deadline for entries is noon on Wednesday, October 25.

Usual Johnston Press terms, conditions and data marketing rules apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions.