Win tickets for Harry Potter concert tour in Leeds

Lucky readers are in with a chance of winning tickets to the first ever UK concert tour performance of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

For the first time in this country, audiences will experience a symphony orchestra performing music to the entire movie from one of the most beloved film franchises in history.

CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products with Senbla are presenting the UK premiere of The Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a new concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. The UK tour featuring Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will kick off in Cardiff, going onto Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds before finishing up in Glasgow.

The tour will feature a live symphony orchestra performing, to picture, every note from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing the orchestra perform John Williams’ unforgettable score, bringing to audiences of adults and children alike another incredible experience from J.K Rowling’s magical wizarding world.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has five pairs of tickets to give away to the show at Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday, May 19.

To find out more, pick up tomorrow’s YEP.